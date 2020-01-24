US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2020: ALPN,SNES,SNOA,TNXP

Health care stocks still were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index Friday declining 1.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 2.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) was ahead nearly 1% after the immunotherapy company presented pre-clinical data for its ALPN-101 drug candidate showing it was able to restrain the progression of colitis. The new data also showed ALPN-101 was able to completely prevent the development of colitis in pre-clinical models.

In other sector news:

(+) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) rose 14% after late Thursday saying it hired the Maxim Group to help explore and evaluate strategic alternatives for its US dermatology division. The company does not have a defined timeline for a transaction, it said.

(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) climbed 17% after the neuropsychiatric drugmaker announced preliminary results from a study showing a fatty meal had "no significant effect" on absorption of its TNX-102 SL drug candidate and supporting the predictability of the therapeutic effect for the prospective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.

(-) SenesTech (SNES) dropped almost 22% after the pest-control and animal health company announced a $1.42 million private placement of 3.55 million common shares priced at 40 cents each, or 11% under Thursday's closing price for its stock.

