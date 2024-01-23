Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2024: JNJ, OTLK, GMAB

Health care stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index losing 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.1%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will pay $700 million under a tentative agreement to settle a probe by over 40 US states into the marketing of its talc-based baby powder. The settlement agreement was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing a company executive. Johnson & Johnson shares were falling 1.2%.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) surged almost 22% after it said Tuesday it has received a written agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration under a special protocol assessment for the next steps to advance its ONS-5010 biologics license application.

Genmab (GMAB) said Tuesday that its appeal in the second arbitration with Janssen Biotech over daratumumab has been rejected. Genmab shares dropped 3%.

