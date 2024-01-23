Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2024: INBX, SNY, JNJ, OTLK, GMAB

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) off 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Paris-based Sanofi (SNY) agreed to buy Inhibrx's (INBX) rare genetic disease experimental treatment in a deal valued at up to $2.2 billion, while the US biotech firm plans to spin off its remaining assets into a new public company. Inhibrx shares jumped 9%, and Sanofi dropped 1.9%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will pay $700 million under a tentative agreement to settle a probe by more than 40 US states into the marketing of its talc-based baby powder. The settlement agreement was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing a company executive. Johnson & Johnson shares were falling 1.5%.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) surged 31% after it said Tuesday it has received a written agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration under a special protocol assessment for the next steps to advance its ONS-5010 biologics license application.

Genmab (GMAB) said Tuesday that its appeal in the second arbitration with Janssen Biotech over daratumumab has been rejected. Genmab shares dropped 2.9%.

