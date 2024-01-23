News & Insights

US Markets
INBX

Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2024: INBX, SNY, ACET, JNJ, XLV, IBB

January 23, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3% recently.

Inhibrx (INBX) was up more than 7% after it and Sanofi (SNY) said they signed a definitive deal for Sanofi's acquisition of Inhibrx for up to $2.2 billion and the sale of INBRX-101, which is currently under a registrational trial for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, to Sanofi's Aventis unit.

Adicet Bio (ACET) rose more than 5% after it priced a public offering of about 27.1 million common shares at $2.40 per share as well as pre-funded warrants to purchase 8.4 million shares at $2.3999 per warrant.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was marginally advancing after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.29 per diluted share, up from $2.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.28 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INBX
SNY
ACET
JNJ
XLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.