Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2024: INBX, SNY, ACET, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3% recently.

Inhibrx (INBX) was up more than 7% after it and Sanofi (SNY) said they signed a definitive deal for Sanofi's acquisition of Inhibrx for up to $2.2 billion and the sale of INBRX-101, which is currently under a registrational trial for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, to Sanofi's Aventis unit.

Adicet Bio (ACET) rose more than 5% after it priced a public offering of about 27.1 million common shares at $2.40 per share as well as pre-funded warrants to purchase 8.4 million shares at $2.3999 per warrant.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was marginally advancing after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.29 per diluted share, up from $2.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.28 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.