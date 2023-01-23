US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2023: PLRX,IINN,CPRX,TEVA

January 23, 2023 — 01:53 pm EST

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Pliant (PLRX) raced over 31% higher after interim data from phase 2a testing showed its bexotegrast drug candidate meeting its primary and secondary endpoints in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with 320-milligram doses of the small-molecule selective inhibitor producing statistically significant improvement in lung capacity from baseline levels compared with a placebo. In addition to its favorable pharmacokinetic profile, Bexotegrast also was well tolerated with no drug-related severe or serious adverse events.

Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) rose 25% after the medical technology company Monday said it has received a US patent for its dual-lumen cannula medical device to drain and reinfuse blood in patients being treated in intensive care units.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) plunged nearly 31% after Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TEVA) disclosed plans to produce a generic version of its Firdapse lead drug product to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome. Firdapse sales and royalties make up virtually all of Catalyst's revenue - which totaled $153.4 million during the first nine months of 2022 - and the company Monday said it plans to "vigorously" enforce the intellectual property for its lead drug product. Teva shares were 1.1% lower this afternoon.

