Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2023: PLRX, HCM, TAK, VRAY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged.

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) stock was rallying past 62% after saying interim data from the 320 milligram dose group in a phase 2a clinical trial of bexotegrast for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis showed the drug candidate to be well tolerated over a 12-week treatment period.

Hutchmed (HCM) shares were 10% higher after the company and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said they have reached an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and marketing of fruquintinib, a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

ViewRay (VRAY) said Hudson Executive Capital has committed to vote its shareholding in the company in support of the board's recommendations as part of a cooperation agreement, subject to exceptions concerning extraordinary transactions. The deal contains standstill provisions preventing Hudson from acquiring more than 14.9% equity in the company. ViewRay shares were down more than 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.