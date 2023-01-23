Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2023: INBS,PLRX,IINN,CPRX,TEVA

Healthcare stocks were hanging on for slim gains Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) rallied Monday, climbing as much as 492% to touch its best share price since December 2021, after saying its saliva-based biosensor was able to produce diagnostic test results in less than one minute during a recent review at the University of Newcastle in Australia. The company's shares were 300% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell.

Pliant (PLRX) raced 34% higher after interim data from Phase 2a testing showed its bexotegrast drug candidate meeting its primary and secondary endpoints in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with 320-milligram doses of the small-molecule selective inhibitor producing statistically significant improvement in lung capacity from baseline levels compared with placebo. In addition to its favorable pharmacokinetic profile, Bexotegrast also was well tolerated with no drug-related severe or serious adverse events.

Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) rose 49% after the medical technology company Monday said it has received a US patent for its dual-lumen cannula medical device to drain and reinfuse blood in patients being treated in intensive care units.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) plunged more than 28% after Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TEVA) disclosed plans to produce a generic version of its Firdapse lead drug product to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome. Firdapse sales and royalties make up virtually all of Catalyst's revenue - which totaled $153.4 million during the first nine months of 2022 - and the company Monday said it plans to "vigorously" enforce intellectual property rights for the drug product. Teva shares were 0.2% lower Monday afternoon.

