Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2020: ZLAB,ONTX,EVOK

Health care stocks were falling Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.8% in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping nearly 1.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Zai Lab (ZLAB) jumped almost 11% after the Chinese biopharmaceuticals company priced a $261.3 million public offering of 5.5 million of its American depositary shares at $47.50 apiece, representing a 2% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Institutional shareholder QM11 also sold 500,000 ADS through a concurrent secondary offering.

In other sector news:

(+) Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) climbed nearly 10% after the firm said it regained the rights to its rigosertib leukemia medication from HanX Biopharmaceuticals in Greater China after HanX Bio failed to make required payments as part of their licensing deal. Onconova expects to report topline data from phase III testing of rigosertib in patients with second-line, higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome by mid-2020.

(+) Evoke Pharma (EVOK) rose more than 5% after the firm announced a deal with Eversana to commercialize and distribute its Gimoti nasal spray product in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue a final decision whether to allow US sales of the prospective treatment for diabetic gastroparesis in women by June 19. Under terms of the collaboration agreement, Eversana will fund and commercialize Gimoti and manage substantially all marketing and sales activities, the companies said.

