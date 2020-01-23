Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2020: CODX, TTPH, ZYME, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.11%
PFE: -0.17%
ABT: +0.15%
MRK: Flat
AMGN: -0.32%
Top health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was surging by over 156% after the company said it has completed principle design work for a PCR screening test for new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which has spread internationally in recent weeks after first being discovered in Wuhan, China.
(-) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) was down more than 21% after it launched a private placement and registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million.
(-) Zymeworks (ZYME) was more than 3% lower after pricing its previously announced underwritten common share and pre-funded warrants offering for gross proceeds of approximately $279 million.
