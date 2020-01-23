US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/23/2020: CODX, TTPH, ZYME, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.11%

PFE: -0.17%

ABT: +0.15%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: -0.32%

Top health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was surging by over 156% after the company said it has completed principle design work for a PCR screening test for new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which has spread internationally in recent weeks after first being discovered in Wuhan, China.

(-) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) was down more than 21% after it launched a private placement and registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million.

(-) Zymeworks (ZYME) was more than 3% lower after pricing its previously announced underwritten common share and pre-funded warrants offering for gross proceeds of approximately $279 million.

