Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2024: JNJ, CLRB, GILD, SGMT

January 22, 2024 — 03:46 pm EST

Health care stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) edged up 0.1%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is again attempting to resolve thousands of talc related lawsuits by filing for bankruptcy protection via a subsidiary, this time seeking to move unit LTL Management to Texas to take advantage of a legal maneuver called the Texas Two-Step in Texas, Bloomberg reported Monday. Johnson & Johnson shares were rising 0.4%.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) shares gained 4.6% after the company said iopofosine I 131, its investigational radiotherapy for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia with Bing-Neel Syndrome, showed progress with complete clonal clearance in a phase 2b trial.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares dropped more than 10% after the company said a phase 3 trial of Trodelvy failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) shares soared 174% after it reported Monday positive topline data from a phase 2b trial of denifanstat to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

