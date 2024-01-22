News & Insights

US Markets
GILD

Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2024: GILD, SXTP, SGMT

January 22, 2024 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slightly lower.

In corporate news, Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares dropped about 10% after the company said a phase 3 trial of Trodelvy failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) shares soared 140% after it reported Monday positive topline data from a phase 2b trial of denifanstat to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) jumped 20% after it said Monday it's planning to launch a study of the malaria drug tafenoquine in hospitalized babesiosis patients in the US following a type C meeting last week with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD
SXTP
SGMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.