Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2024: GILD, SXTP, SGMT

Health care stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slightly lower.

In corporate news, Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares dropped about 10% after the company said a phase 3 trial of Trodelvy failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) shares soared 140% after it reported Monday positive topline data from a phase 2b trial of denifanstat to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) jumped 20% after it said Monday it's planning to launch a study of the malaria drug tafenoquine in hospitalized babesiosis patients in the US following a type C meeting last week with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.