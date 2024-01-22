News & Insights

CHRS

Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2024: CHRS, PHVS, AZN, XLV, IBB

January 22, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% lower recently.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) was gaining 14% in value after saying it agreed to sell its Cemerli ophthalmology franchise and associated commercial operations to Sandoz for $170 million in cash, with an additional amount for Cimerli's product inventory.

Pharvaris (PHVS) was almost 10% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for deucrictibant as a potential treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks after reviewing data from a 26-week rodent toxicology study.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up more than 2% after announcing that its asthma treatment Airsupra has become commercially available in the US.

