Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2021: VRAY,SWTX,NVTA,PGEN

Health care stocks were little changed shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1% this afternoon, giving back a narrow gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was climbing 0.8% in late trade.

In company news, ViewRay (VRAY) tumbled nearly 15% after Swedish prostate brachytherapy firm Elekta sold its entire 7.3% stake in the US radiation therapy company for $53 million, selling almost 11.4 million shares at $4.65 apiece, or 12% below Thursday's closing price but topping its $3.13 per share purchase price in 2019 by nearly 50%.

Among advancers, SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) rose 6.4% after Barclays raised its price target for the biopharmaceuticals company by $11 to $92 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for SpringWorks' stock.

Invitae (NVTA) rose nearly 4% after the medical genetics company late Thursday priced a $400 million public offering of nearly 7.8 million common shares at $51.50 each, or 3.1% below its last closing price. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, assets or technologies.

Precigen (PGEN) turned 1% higher in late trade, reversing a 15% skid that followed the biopharmaceuticals company pricing a $112.5 million public offering of 15 million common shares at $7.50 apiece, or 17.9% under Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund the development of clinical and preclinical product candidates and also will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

