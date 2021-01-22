Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2021: SWTX,NVTA,PGEN

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) rose 8.7% after Barclays raised its price target for the biopharmaceuticals company by $11 to $92 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for SpringWorks' stock.

Invitae (NVTA) rose 4% after the medical genetics company late Thursday priced a $400 million public offering of nearly 7.8 million common shares at $51.50 each, or 3.1% below its last closing price. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, assets or technologies.

Precigen (PGEN) slid 3.2% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $112.5 million public offering of 15 million common shares at $7.50 apiece, or 17.9% under Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund the development of clinical and preclinical product candidates and also will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

