Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2021: FLDM, HGEN, BCRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were down in Friday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.38% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.83%.

Fluidigm (FLDM) was gaining over 15% in value after saying it has received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Humanigen (HGEN) was rallying past 14% after saying its contract with the US Department of Defense for the development of lenzilumab as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has been amended to add support for fill-finish production capacity.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was up more than 5% after announcing that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare granted marketing and manufacturing approval for Orladeyo, the company's prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema in adults and younger patients of 12 years and older.

