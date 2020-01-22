Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2020: NTRP,ADAP,AKCA,IONS,HCM

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.46%

PFE -0.35%

ABT +2.89%

MRK -0.07%

AMGN -0.31%

Health care stocks extended their earlier advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday rising 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing about 0.1% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Neurotrope (NTRP) was less than 1% higher late Wednesday afternoon, reversing most of a 165% mid-day gain that followed the biotechnology company saying new analysis from phase II testing of its Byrostatin-1 drug candidate showed a statistically significant increase in cognitive function over baseline levels in patients with moderately severe to severe Alzheimer's disease. The new analysis was adjusted for an imbalance in impairment scores between treatment groups, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) climbed 10% after the biopharmaceuticals company, together with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), said their AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx drug candidate met the primary endpoint of a phase II trial by significantly lowering triglyceride levels in patients at risk for cardiovascular disease. AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx also met multiple secondary endpoints with a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the companies said.

(+) Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) rose over 3% after the immuno-oncology company Wednesday priced an $84 million public offering of 21 million American depositary shares $4 apiece, representing a 3.4% discount to Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to continue the clinical development of its immunotherapies, among other things.

(-) Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) fell more than 11% after the company said late Tuesday it plans a $110 million public offering of its American depositary shares. The company expects to use net proceeds to fund ongoing research and clinical development of its prospective oncology treatments and also expand its commercialization capabilities.

