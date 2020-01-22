Health Care Sector Update for 01/22/2020: AKCA, IONS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -1.59%
PFE: +0.10%
ABT: +1.13%
MRK: +0.17%
AMGN: +0.73%
Health care majors were rallying pre-market Wednesday.
Early movers include:
(+) Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), which was climbing by more than 13% after the company and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) reported positive topline results from a phase 2 study of the drug AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia who are at risk for or have established cardiovascular disease (CVD). Ionis was advancing by more than 3% amid the news.
In other sector news:
(-) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was slipping by more than 1% after booking Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, down from $1.97 a year ago but narrowly topping the $1.87 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(+) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was over 1% higher as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per diluted share, up from $0.81 per share a year ago but in line with the $0.95 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.
