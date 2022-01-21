Health Care Sector Update for 01/21/2022: ALNY, RGLS, ATHX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.11% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.17% lower.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was climbing past 2% after saying vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic being developed to treat transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, has met all secondary endpoints measured at 18 months in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) was up more than 4% after saying it remains on track to submit an investigational new drug application for RGLS8429 and to start clinical testing of the compound in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease in Q2 2022 following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Athersys (ATHX) was over 1% higher after saying Daniel Camardo has been named as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 14.

