Health Care Sector Update for 01/21/2021: GLPG, OSUR, INMB, XLV, IYH

Health care stocks were steady in Thursday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.01% lower and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was recently up 0.01%.

Galapagos (GLPG) was climbing past 4% after saying the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended the use of the daily oral pill Jyseleca or filgotinib for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.

OraSure Technologies (OSUR) was gaining more than 5% in value after saying its Oragene DX saliva collection kit was included as a component in the De Novo authorization granted to Helix's Laboratory Platform whole exome sequencing platform by the US Food and Drug Administration.

INmune Bio (INMB) was rallying past 30% after saying results from a phase 1b study demonstrate that its compound XPro1595 decreases biomarkers of neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

