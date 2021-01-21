Health Care Sector Update for 01/21/2021: EDIT,INMB,ADXN,JNJ

Health care stocks were trending lower ahead of President Joe Biden outlining his pandemic response at 2 pm ET, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Editas Medicine (EDIT) dropped 11.5% after it priced a $231 million public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $66 apiece, or 8% under Wednesday's last closing price. Net proceeds will fund phase I/II testing of its EDIT-101 experimental gene-editing medicine to treat a form of retinal degeneration known as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, according to the final prospectus.

INmune Bio (INMB) fell more than 13%, giving back an early 19% spike to a best-ever $29.99 a share that followed the immunotherapy company reporting that patients with Alzheimer's disease treated with its XPro1595 drug candidate experienced a drop in biomarkers of neuroinflammation during phase Ib testing and resulted in "significant improvements" in signs of neurodegeneration and synaptic dysfunction after three months of treatment with the investigational dominant-negative protein.

Among gainers, Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) climbed over 25% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the start of a phase IIa trial by the company and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals subsidiary of a combination of their JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) drug candidate and the levetiracetam anti-seizure medication in patients with epilepsy. Johnson & Johnson shares were down fractionally, reversing an earlier advance.

