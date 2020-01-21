Health Care Sector Update for 01/21/2020: PETS, MBRX, AXNX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.25%

PFE: -0.02%

ABT: -0.06%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were flat to lower in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) was up more than 4% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $75 million of securities from time to time.

(+) Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) was advancing by over 3% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its second-generation programmer for its r-SNM neurostimulator system under a premarket approval application supplement.

In other sector news:

(-) PetMed Express (PETS) was slightly declining after booking a fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.34, down from $0.38 a year earlier, but higher than the $0.30 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

