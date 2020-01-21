Health Care Sector Update for 01/21/2020: GNPX,AZN,SGEN,ADXS

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were edging higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% on Tuesday while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Genprex (GNPX) was 218% higher in afternoon trading, easing from a 383% gain earlier Tuesday, after the US Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation for a combination of the company's Oncoprex immunogene therapy with AstraZenaca's (AZN) osimertinib EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EFGR mutations whose disease progressed after being treated with osimertinib alone.

In other sector news:

(-) Seattle Genetics (SGEN) was slightly lower. The company said it is expecting an unspecified milestone payment from Swiss drugmaker Roche after the European Commission gave conditional marketing authorization for Roche's polivy cancer therapy using Seattle Genetics' antibody-drug conjugate technology. Seattle Genetics has licensed its conjugate technology to several other companies, including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

(-) Advaxis (ADXS) tumbled 14.5% after the immuno-oncology company Tuesday priced a $10.5 million direct offering of 10 million common shares at $1.05 apiece. Advaxis also provided the two institutional investors in the deal with five-year warrants becoming exercisable in six months to buy up to 5 million additional shares at $1.25 each.

