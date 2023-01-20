Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: UNH,IRON,TNYA,WINT

Health care stocks turned moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) held on a 0.5% advance during Friday trading, recovering from a 1.1% mid-morning decline, after the UK Competition and Markets Authority said it was beginning a probe of the company's proposed acquisition of healthcare software and IT services company EMIS Group. In an email statement to MT Newswires, a UnitedHealth spokesperson said it would "continue to cooperate with the CMA as the phase I merger review progresses."

Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 4.1% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Chinese biotech Mabwell Therapeutics for its MWTX-003 drug candidate and other monoclonal antibodies to treat blood disorders.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) jumped more than 12% after a regulatory filing overnight showed David Goeddel, a managing partner with the Column Group and a Tenaya director, this week bought 185,151 shares of the biotechnology, increasing the venture capital firm's holding to more than 9.8 million shares.

To the downside, Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) dropped nearly 25% after the biopharmaceutical company lowered the exercise price for warrants on 4.8 million shares to $0.20 apiece, raising $1 million in gross proceeds.

