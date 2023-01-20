US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: LLY, ABCL, BLI, TNYA, XLV, IBB

January 20, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.05% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was slipping 1.6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration refused to grant accelerated approval to donanemab, a potential treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, due to insufficient trial data.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was up 1.5% after saying it has received a favorable ruling in an inter partes review filed by Berkeley Lights (BLI) challenging its US patent covering microfluidic devices used in culturing cells.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) was gaining over 8% in value after announcing in a regulatory filing that David Goeddel, director, on Jan. 17, purchased 185,151 shares of the company.

