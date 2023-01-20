Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: LLY, ABCL, BLI, TNYA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.05% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was slipping 1.6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration refused to grant accelerated approval to donanemab, a potential treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, due to insufficient trial data.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was up 1.5% after saying it has received a favorable ruling in an inter partes review filed by Berkeley Lights (BLI) challenging its US patent covering microfluidic devices used in culturing cells.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) was gaining over 8% in value after announcing in a regulatory filing that David Goeddel, director, on Jan. 17, purchased 185,151 shares of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.