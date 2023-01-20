Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: IRON,TNYA,WINT

US Markets
Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 8.9% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Chinese biotech Mabwell Therapeutics for its MWTX-003 drug candidate and other monoclonal antibodies to treat blood disorders.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) jumped 9.4% after a regulatory filing overnight showed David Goeddel, a managing partner with the Column Group and a Tenaya director, this week bought 185,151 shares of the biotechnology, increasing the venture capital firm's holding to more than 9.8 million shares.

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) dropped 24% after the biopharmaceutical company lowered the exercise price for warrants on 4.8 million shares to $0.20 apiece, raising $1 million in gross proceeds.

