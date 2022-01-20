US Markets
NUVB

Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2022: NUVB, NVAX, ARGX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.26% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.83%.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) was up by more than 13% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application to examine its cancer drug NUV-868.

Novavax (NVAX) was advancing by over 2% after saying it has received authorization from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration for the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373, the company's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization of individuals 18 years older and above.

Argenx SE (ARGX) was climbing past 2% after saying Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved its Vyvgart intravenous infusion in adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare and chronic autoimmune disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUVB NVAX ARGX XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular