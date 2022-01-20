Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2022: NUVB, NVAX, ARGX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.26% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.83%.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) was up by more than 13% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application to examine its cancer drug NUV-868.

Novavax (NVAX) was advancing by over 2% after saying it has received authorization from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration for the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373, the company's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization of individuals 18 years older and above.

Argenx SE (ARGX) was climbing past 2% after saying Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved its Vyvgart intravenous infusion in adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare and chronic autoimmune disease.

