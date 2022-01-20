US Markets
BGNE

Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2022: BGNE, APM, NVCR, STRR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gaining 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was ahead by 0.4%.

In company news, BeiGene (BGNE) shares added 6.5% after the oncology company said Chinese regulators accepted its supplemental new drug application for Brukinsa as a potential treatment for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cell cancer, in adults. According to BeiGene, Brukinsa showed a combined rate of complete response and very good partial response in 28% of the patients in a late-stage trial compared with 19% for patients treated with AbbVie's (ABBV) Venclexta cancer drug.

Aptorum (APM) climbed almost 31% after the UK pharmaceuticals company received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its SACT-1 compound as a potential treatment of neuroblastoma, a cancer of nerve cells. Aptorum plans to file an investigational new drug application to begin phase 1a/2b testing in patients with neuroblastoma during 2022, the company said.

NovoCure (NVCR) rose nearly 12% after Truist Securities upgraded the cancer treatments developer's stock to buy from hold and reiterated its $125 share price target.

Among decliners, Star Equity Holdings (STRR) slumped 22% after the contract diagnostic imaging and services company priced a $14.3 million public offering of 9.5 million common shares and warrants at $1.50 per share, nearly 9.6% below Wednesday's close. The five-year warrants will allow holders to buy a similar number of shares at $1.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGNE APM NVCR STRR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular