Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2022: BGNE, APM, NVCR, STRR

Health care stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gaining 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was ahead by 0.4%.

In company news, BeiGene (BGNE) shares added 6.5% after the oncology company said Chinese regulators accepted its supplemental new drug application for Brukinsa as a potential treatment for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cell cancer, in adults. According to BeiGene, Brukinsa showed a combined rate of complete response and very good partial response in 28% of the patients in a late-stage trial compared with 19% for patients treated with AbbVie's (ABBV) Venclexta cancer drug.

Aptorum (APM) climbed almost 31% after the UK pharmaceuticals company received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its SACT-1 compound as a potential treatment of neuroblastoma, a cancer of nerve cells. Aptorum plans to file an investigational new drug application to begin phase 1a/2b testing in patients with neuroblastoma during 2022, the company said.

NovoCure (NVCR) rose nearly 12% after Truist Securities upgraded the cancer treatments developer's stock to buy from hold and reiterated its $125 share price target.

Among decliners, Star Equity Holdings (STRR) slumped 22% after the contract diagnostic imaging and services company priced a $14.3 million public offering of 9.5 million common shares and warrants at $1.50 per share, nearly 9.6% below Wednesday's close. The five-year warrants will allow holders to buy a similar number of shares at $1.50 per share.

