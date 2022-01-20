Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2022: APM,NVCR,STRR

US Markets
Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 1.1% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 1.5%.

In company news, Aptorum (APM) climbed 32% after the UK pharmaceuticals company received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its SACT-1 compound as a potential treatment of neuroblastoma, a cancer of nerve cells. Aptorum now plans to file an investigational new drug application to begin phase Ia/IIb testing in patients with neuroblastoma during 2022, the company said.

NovoCure (NVCR) rose over 11% after Truist Securities raised its investment recommendation for the cancer treatments company to buy from hold and reiterated its $125 price target for the stock.

Star Equity Holdings (STRR) slumped almost 24% after the contract diagnostic imaging and services company priced a $14.3 million public offering of 9.5 million common shares and warrants at $1.50 apiece, or 9.6% under Wednesday's closing price. The five-year warrants will allow holders to buy a similar number of shares exercisable at $1.50 per share.

