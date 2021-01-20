Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2021: SENS, SRNE, UNH, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2021

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.30% higher.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was gaining more than 19% in value after its continuous glucose monitoring device, Eversense CGM System, secured coverage from EmblemHealth insurance company.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was more than 6% higher after saying preliminary data from the clinical and pre-clinical development of STI-2020 have shown the potential of the antibody against the new variant of the COVID-19 virus first seen in the UK.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was steady as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, down from $3.90 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.39.

