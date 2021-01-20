Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2021: OBLN,RSLS,APM,CYRX,UNH

Health care stocks added slightly to their moderate gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) soared more than 432% higher on Wednesday after agreeing to an all-stock merger with OTC-listed medical device company ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS). Under terms of the proposed transaction, ReShape investors will receive equity rights to receive enough Obalon shares to own 51% of the post-merger company, which will renamed ReShape Lifesciences and trade under its existing ticker symbol.

Aptorum (APM) was 25% higher after Health Canada approved the start of a phase I testing of the company's ALS-4 small-molecule drug candidate to treat infections caused by staphylococcus aureus. Aptorum is expected to enroll up to 48 healthy patients for the multiple-ascending dose cohort of the trial plus another 24 healthy volunteers for the single-ascending dose arm.

Cryoport (CYRX) rose 11% after the biostorage company late Tuesday disclosed plans for a $200 million public offering of around 3.12 million common shares. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, inventory development, infrastructure buildout and facilities expansion and for sales and marketing.

To the downside, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) declined fractionally on Wednesday, erasing most of a nearly 2% slide earlier in the session that followed the health care insurance firm reporting a drop in non-GAAP Q4 net income to $2.52 per share from $3.90 per share during the year-ago period although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.39 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

