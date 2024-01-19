Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2024: VSTM, CHRS, AEON, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Verastem (VSTM) was over 8% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation to its avutometinib drug candidate, in combination with Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras, for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) was up nearly 8% after it reported overnight positive data from the lead-in portion of a phase 2 clinical trial of casdozokitug in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab to treat unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, a liver cancer.

AEON Biopharma (AEON) was advancing over 3% after saying its ABP-450 drug candidate was generally safe and well tolerated in a phase 2 study in patients experiencing involuntary neck movement through as many as four treatment cycles.

