Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2024: PCSA, SILK, ALVO, AMGN

Health care stocks were steady late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.5%.

In corporate news, Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) shares rose more than 10% after the company said it plans to expand the development of next-generation capecitabine into the treatment of breast cancer.

Silk Road Medical (SILK) shares were up nearly 14% after Stifel upgraded the company's rating to buy from hold and raised its price target to $20 from $9.

Alvotech (ALVO) shares spiked 14% after the company said the reinspection of its Iceland facility by the US Food and Drug Administration was completed with one observation.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it is adding a "boxed warning" to Amgen's (AMGN) osteoporosis drug Prolia for an increased risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease. Amgen was up 1.1%.

