News & Insights

US Markets
PCSA

Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2024: PCSA, SILK, ALVO, AMGN

January 19, 2024 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.5%.

In corporate news, Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) shares rose more than 10% after the company said it plans to expand the development of next-generation capecitabine into the treatment of breast cancer.

Silk Road Medical (SILK) shares were up nearly 14% after Stifel upgraded the company's rating to buy from hold and raised its price target to $20 from $9.

Alvotech (ALVO) shares spiked 14% after the company said the reinspection of its Iceland facility by the US Food and Drug Administration was completed with one observation.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it is adding a "boxed warning" to Amgen's (AMGN) osteoporosis drug Prolia for an increased risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease. Amgen was up 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCSA
SILK
ALVO
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.