ALVO

Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2024: ALVO, LLY, AMGN

January 19, 2024 — 01:52 pm EST

Health care stocks rose Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Alvotech (ALVO) shares jumped 14% after the company said the reinspection of its Iceland facility by the US Food and Drug Administration was completed with one observation. "The observation is readily addressable, and we intend to respond as quickly as possible," Chief Executive Officer Robert Wessman said.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspectors found new manufacturing problems at Eli Lilly's (LLY) Branchburg, New Jersey, plant, Reuters reported. Eli Lilly shares gained 0.9%.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it is adding a "boxed warning" to Amgen's (AMGN) osteoporosis drug Prolia for an increased risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease. Amgen was up 0.9%.

