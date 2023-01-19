Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2023: CNCE,GBNH,GTMS.TO,STIM

Healthcare stocks added to their Thursday advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising nearly 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, SurModics (SRDX) slumped more than 26% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has indicated it likely cannot approve the company's premarket application for its SurVeil drug-coated balloon. The agency asked SurModics to first revise biocompatibility and labeling information before continuing with its review.

Olink Holding (OLK) dropped nearly 18% after the Swedish life sciences and diagnostics company overnight priced a public offering of 4.25 million American depositary shares at $20 apiece, or 16.8% below Wednesday's closing price. Several Olink executives, including CEO Jon Heimer and president Carl Raimond, along with another significant stakeholder, sold nearly 1.6 million ADS through a concurrent secondary offering.

On the upside, Canadian Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) gained 0.7% after the mental health treatment chain said it was expanding its commercial partnership with medical technology company Neuronetics (STIM) to promote its transcranial magnetic stimulation device through year-end 2028. Neuronetics shares closed 1.9% lower.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) added almost 20% after the biopharmaceuticals firm accepted a $576 million buyout offer from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, with the Indian drug maker paying $8 in cash for each Concert share or almost 16% above its last closing price. Investors also will receive a non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $3.50 per share tied to Concert's deuruxolitinib drug candidate to treat Alopecia Areata achieving certain sales milestones.

