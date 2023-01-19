US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2023: CNCE, SRDX, DCPH, IBB, XLV

January 19, 2023

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.35% lower recently.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) was gaining over 19% in value after saying it will be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for $576 million in equity value.

SurModics (SRDX) was down more than 13% after saying a letter from the Food and Drug Administration indicated that the company's premarket application for SurVeil drug-coated balloon is not currently approvable.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) was slipping past 11% after saying it plans to sell $125 million of common shares in a public offering.

