Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2023: CNCE, GBNH, GTMS.TO, STIM

January 19, 2023 — 02:16 pm EST

Health care stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising about 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) added over 20% after the biopharmaceuticals firm accepted a $576 million buyout offer from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, with the Indian drug maker paying $8 in cash for each Concert share, or almost 16% above its last closing price. Investors also will receive a non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $3.50 per share tied to Concert's deuruxolitinib drug candidate to treat Alopecia Areata meeting certain sales milestones over time.

Canadian Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) gained 0.7% after the mental health treatment chain said it was expanding its commercial partnership with medical technology company Neuronetics (STIM) promoting its transcranial magnetic stimulation device through year-end 2028. Neuronetics shares were 1.5% higher.

Olink Holding (OLK) dropped over 17% after the Swedish life sciences and diagnostics company overnight priced a public offering of 4.25 million American depositary shares at $20 apiece, or 16.8% under Wednesday's closing price. Stakeholders, including CEO Jon Heimer and Olink president Carl Raimond, sold nearly 1.6 million more ADS through a concurrent secondary offering.

