Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2022: ZGNX, LPTX, UNH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up by 0.64% while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.02% higher recently.

Zogenix (ZGNX) was rallying past 67% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB in a deal worth up to roughly $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, UCB will launch a tender offer to acquire Zogenix for $26 per share in cash, plus a potential $2 per share in a contingent value right payment.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) was gaining more than 6% after saying late Tuesday the combination of anti-Dickkopf-1, or DKN-01, with tislelizumab "continues to demonstrate encouraging results" in patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was more than 1% higher as it posted a Q4 adjusted diluted profit of $4.48 per share, up from $2.52 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $4.31 per share.

