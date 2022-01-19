Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2022: EXAI,TNDM,ZGNX

US Markets
Health care stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 0.7%.

In company news, Exscientia (EXAI) rose 8.9% after Wednesday saying Charlotte Deane, a professor of structural bioinformatics and the head of protein informatics at University of Oxford, joined the UK-based pharmaceutical company as chief scientist of biologics and will focus on using artificial intelligence, machine learning and protein structures for drug discovery.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) gained 6.5% after Wells Fargo Wednesday upgraded the insulin pump provider's stock to overweight from equalweight with a $160 share price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing 70% to its best share price since June 2020, after agreeing to a $1.9 billion buyout offer from Belgian drug maker UCB, which will pay $26 in cash for each Zogenix share representing a 66% premium over the prior close. The deal also includes an additional contingent value right payment of $2 per share tied to the potential European Union approval of Zogenix's Fintepla anti-seizure medication as an orphan drug to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome before the end of 2023.

