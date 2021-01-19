Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2021: PETS, DTIL, PRLB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.62% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

PetMed Express (PETS) was down more than 5% as it reported Q3 net income of $0.38 per share, up from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter but missing the Capital IQ forecast from two analysts of $0.38.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) was climbing past 11% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its investigational new-drug application for PBCAR19B to treat patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Proto Labs (PRLB) was gaining over 6% in value amid a definitive deal to acquire online manufacturing platform 3D Hubs for $280 million, comprising $130 million in cash and $150 million in common Proto Labs shares, plus up to $50 million in additional payments based on certain milestones.

