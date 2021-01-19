Health Care Sector Update for 01/19/2021: ACRS,CVLB,PRPH

Health care stocks were extending their Tuesday advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2%.

In company news, Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising almost 236% to its highest share price since July 2018 at $19.74, after saying its ATI-450 drug candidate demonstrated "durable clinical activity" during phase IIa testing in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis over a 12-week period. The experimental drug also was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events, it said.

Conversion Labs (CVLB) climbed 9.9% after Tuesday saying it expects to report Q4 revenue to $13.6 million, up 265% from the final three months of 2019 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting the telemedicine company to generate $3.7 million in Q4 revenue. It ended the year exceptionally strong, with December revenues rising 321% year-over-year to a best-ever $5.1 million and blowing past its $3.7 million in revenue during its Q4 last year.

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) tumbled nearly 26% after the consumer healthcare products company Tuesday priced a $37.5 million public offering of 3 million common shares at $12.50 apiece, or 21.8% under Friday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

