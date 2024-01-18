Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2024: HUM, NVCR, SRZN

Health care stocks fell Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1%.

In corporate news, Humana (HUM) shares fell about 10%. The company expects to report adjusted earnings per share of about $26.09 in 2023 versus earlier guidance of at least $28.25. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $27.95.

NovoCure (NVCR) shares soared 18% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for filing its premarket approval application to use Tumor Treating Fields therapy, combined with standard systemic therapies, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Surrozen (SRZN) said it has decided to stop the development of SZN-1326 in inflammatory bowel disease due to dosing issues, significant development expenses, and market competition. Its shares slumped 9.5%.

