News & Insights

US Markets
HUM

Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2024: HUM, NVCR, SRZN

January 18, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1%.

In corporate news, Humana (HUM) shares fell about 10%. The company expects to report adjusted earnings per share of about $26.09 in 2023 versus earlier guidance of at least $28.25. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $27.95.

NovoCure (NVCR) shares soared 18% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for filing its premarket approval application to use Tumor Treating Fields therapy, combined with standard systemic therapies, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Surrozen (SRZN) said it has decided to stop the development of SZN-1326 in inflammatory bowel disease due to dosing issues, significant development expenses, and market competition. Its shares slumped 9.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
NVCR
SRZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.