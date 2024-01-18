News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2024: BTMD, IMTX, CATX, XLV, IBB

January 18, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% up and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.8% recently.

biote (BTMD) was slipping past 8% after saying it has agreed to acquire Asteria Health for $8.5 million and issued preliminary Q4 revenue.

Immatics (IMTX) was up more than 3% after it priced its public offering of 15.9 million shares at $11 apiece for gross proceeds of about $175 million.

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) was retreating by over 11% after it started an underwritten public offering of shares, and, to some investors in lieu of shares, pre-funded warrants to buy shares.

