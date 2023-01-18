Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2023: SGTX, IXHL, TDOC, BLUE

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.0% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was slipping 0.8%.

In company news, Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) rallied, climbing more than 40% in late trading, after Canaccord Genuity began coverage of the specialty drug maker with a buy rating and a $6 price target.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL) added 2.3% after Wednesday saying an independent safety and efficacy panel began its review of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy as a potential treatment for anxiety after meeting an interim milestone of 29 patients completing the phase 2 trial. Another 16 people have signed on for the 10-week study, according to the company, which is expecting to eventually enroll a total of 72 participants.

Among decliners, Teladoc Health (TDOC) fell 6.3% after saying it began a company restructuring plan and other cost-cutting measures during the latter part of its recently concluded Q4, including a 6% reduction in its workforce. The telemedicine firm is expecting about $4.4 million in pre-tax charges against its Q4 results from the actions, including $2.4 million in exit costs as it reduces office space.

Bluebird bio (BLUE) dropped nearly 17% after beginning a public offering of 20 million common shares, with plans to use the net proceeds to fund the production and commercialization of its Zynteglo and Skysona gene therapies.

