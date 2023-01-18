Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2023: MRNA, BLUE, DNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.8%.

Moderna (MRNA) was 6.6% higher after saying its investigational respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, mRNA-1345, met its primary efficacy endpoints in a late-stage trial in adults 60 years or older.

bluebird bio (BLUE) slipped 7.8% after it launched an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) was up more than 3.0% after the company and NAMUH announced a collaboration to develop functional oligosaccharides that would be structurally identical to those present in human breast milk for use in infant nutrition products.

