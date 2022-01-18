Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2022: SXTC,SEM,ROIV,SRGA

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 3.4% in late trade.

In company news, China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) sank over 64% on Tuesday, touching a new record low, after the drugmaker priced a $3.5 million public offering of more than 19.8 million ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at $0.18 apiece, or 66.5% under its last closing price in US trading.

Select Medical (SEM) declined almost 12% after the recovery and rehabilitation hospitals company late Monday said it expects to report FY21 net income of $2.90 to $2.92 per share late next month. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting Select Medical to earn $3.08 per share on a GAAP basis while posting a normalized profit of $3.02 per share for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) fell nearly 13% after rival drug discovery company TandemAI said Lanny Sun, the chief investment officer of Gordian Ventures and the co-founder and former CEO of Silicon Therapeutics prior to its acquisition by Roivant in February 2021, has joined the TandemAI board as its new chairman.

Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) was slipping 6%, reversing a nearly 28% morning advance that followed the medical device company saying the US Food & Drug Administration cleared its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system for lumbar spine procedures. Surgalign Tuesday also said it expects to report between $21.5 million to $21.9 million in Q4 revenue, topping the analyst mean looking for $20.1 million.

