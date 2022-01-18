Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2022: SRGA, MOLN, SMFR, OPK

Health care stocks were down ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was off 0.7% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) declined 1.9%.

In company news, Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) rose 19% after securing the US Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance for its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system for use in lumbar spine procedures.

Molecular Partners (MOLN) fell 14% after entering into a deal to lend global rights to its COVID-19 therapeutic candidate ensovibep to Novartis (NVS).

Sema4 Holdings (SMFR) has reached a deal to acquire Opko Health's (OPK) subsidiary, GeneDx, for roughly $623 million. Shares of Opko Health were 4.9% higher recently, while Sema4 retreated 1%.

