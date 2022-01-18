Health Care Sector Update for 01/18/2022: SEM,ROIV,SRGA

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.4%.

In company news, Select Medical (SEM) declined more than 10% after the recovery and rehabilitation hospitals company late Monday said it expects to report FY21 net income of $2.90 to $2.92 per share late next month. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting Select Medical to earn $3.08 per share on a GAAP basis and a normalized profit of $3.02 per share.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) fell over 12% after rival drug discovery company TandemAI said Lanny Sun, the chief investment officer of Gordian Ventures and the co-founder and former CEO of Silicon Therapeutics prior to its acquisition by Roivant in February 2021, has joined the TandemAI board as its new chairman.

Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) was slipping nearly 1%, giving a nearly 28% morning advance that followed the company saying the US Food & Drug Administration issued 510(k) clearance for its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system for lumbar spine procedures. Surgalign also said it expects to report between $21.5 million to $21.9 million in Q4 revenue, topping the analyst mean looking for $20.1 million.

