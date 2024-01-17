News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2024: NTRA, ALEC, EOLS, XLV, IBB

January 17, 2024

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently down 0.2% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell by 0.7%.

Natera (NTRA) was up more than 9% after saying it plans to file an appeal after a jury reached a verdict in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas over a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Ravgen. The company said the jury awarded Ravgen $57 million in damages, much less than the $410 million it was seeking and found no willful infringement.

Alector (ALEC) was shedding more than 16% as the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of nearly 10.9 million shares for total gross proceeds of $75 million.

Evolus (EOLS) was up more than 5% after saying its Q4 net revenue rose 40% to $61 million from a year earlier, citing preliminary figures. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $56.5 million.

