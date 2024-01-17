Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2024: BFRG, PRPO, NTRA

Health care stocks edged lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index 0.1% softer and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.3%.

In corporate news, BullFrog AI (BFRG) said early results from its collaboration with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development have "successfully stratified" brain expression data, offering new insights into psychiatric conditions. The shares soared 53%.

Precipio (PRPO) jumped 13% after the company signed an agreement with a Japanese distributor to sell its products in Japan.

Natera (NTRA) gained 5%. The company said it plans to file an appeal after a jury reached a verdict in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas over a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Ravgen.

