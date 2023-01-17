Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2023: VIVE,ANGN,CLXT,CLLS

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) sinking 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was little changed.

Viveve Medical (VIVE) tumbled over 71% after the medical device company said it was scrapping work on its system to treat stress urinary incontinence in women and laid off a significant portion of its workforce after the device did not meet its primary and several secondary endpoints in a US study. Viveve plans to explore options, including a potential sale or winding down operations.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN) dropped 27% after the small-molecule therapeutics company Tuesday announced plans to merge with privately held Elicio Therapeutics through an all-stock transaction expected to provide Elicio shareholders with 65.5% of the combined company. It will be led by Elicio's executive team with Robert Connelly as chief executive officer, and trade using the ELTX ticker following a name change.

Calyxt (CLXT) doubled after the synthetic biology company agreed to an all-stock buyout offer from Cibus Global, a precision gene-editing firm. The combined company is expecting to focus on developing next-generation plant breeding and agriculture-based gene editing. French biotech company Cellectis (CLLS) has large stakes in Calyxt and Cibus. Cellectis shares were 15% lower.

